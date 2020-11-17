Pollution in Los Montesinos





Billowing thick black smoke filled the sky once again in Los Montesinos in the Vega Baja hamlet.

Acrid smoke could be seen in the town which was carried by the winds onto the urbanisation of la Herrada.

“We are being choked”, said one resident, following the latest case of billowing smoke.

The bomberos, police and other authorities were called to a farmer’s burning incident earlier this year – at a time when bonfires were prohibited.

Concerns have also been aired amid aircraft flying in the sky over Los Montesinos, Alicante, daily from the Murcia Military air training school in Santiago de la Ribera in San Javier, which many residents say are polluting the atmosphere.