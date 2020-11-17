Oskar Denarius formerly trained by Ben Pauling living in California





Formerly trained by Ben Pauling 10-year-old Oskar Denaruis, who headed to the USA in 2018, is retired in California after racing exploits across the pond.

Pauling, based at Bourton Hill Farm, Bourton-on-the-Water, Cheltenham, saddled Oskar Denarius to three victories at Newton Abbot, Worcester and Southwell.

After leaving Cheltenham Oskar Denarius raced in a Grade 1 Hurdle at Saratoga for his UK connections, ridden by jockey Tom Garner.

After a change of ownership to Apple Equipment, Oskar Denarius raced in March 2019 for trainer Richard Valentine, finishing third, twice, in hurdle races.

Oskar Denarius was also formerly trained by Marcus Tregoning and Jennifer Mason, chalking up four wins at Fontwell, Catterick, Windsor and Chepstow.

“Oskar is now living a great life, in ridden-retirement in California,” said Sophie Pauling.

Away from racing former jockey-turned trainer Pauling and his wife Sophie purchased Naunton Downs Golf Club in the Cotswolds this year.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to take on a business challenge,” said Sophie, 34.

“Ben will be very much focussed on the racing and this is a project for me to take on and make my own.

“The course has always been very, very well respected and we want to get it back to where it was,” said Sophie of the golf club in Stow-on-the-Wold, 12 miles from Cheltenham.

Harry Redknapp, who has horses at Pauling’s yard, has visited the course.

“I don’t play golf, but I want to learn, I want to have lessons,” said Sophie.

“Ben might like to think he does (play golf). I’d love to be able to beat him in a year’s time,” quipped Sophie.