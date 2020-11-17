BHA announce owners new coronavirus guidelines





By Andrew Atkinson

The British Horseracing Authority has announced owners new coronavirus health and safety guidelines after the UK Government gave the go ahead for racing to continue behind closed doors in the wake of the current situation.

Any owners attending race meetings from Thursday November 5 through to Wednesday December 2 must follow the additional measures in place, developed in line with government guidance.

Full details at: https://www.britishhorseracing.com

