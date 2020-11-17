A MODERN ORIHUELA COSTA





P.I.O.C is the independent political party formed by former members of another party and dedicated residents of Orihuela Costa, Together, we are a strong community that needs to progress. The approach is to create policies that suit our neighbours and visitors. The residents of Orihuela Costa are tired of the many years of indifferences on the part of the different political parties and the municipality of Orihuela which has ruled with biased agendas.

A STRUCTURED TOWN

We need to improve Orihuela Costa for us and future generations. For us to prosper, we need improvements; read our Objectives for more information. It is the supposedly obligation of the municipality of Orihuela to watch over our interests but it has not been like that for decades, That is why P.I.O.C was formed to take control of our rights and really represent Orihuela Costa with the objective of independence for the coast.

“Together we are stronger.

Orihuela Costa is a stronger community that needs to progress. The approach is to create policies that suit our neighbours and visitors.”

And benefits every resident who resides here.

A STRONGER COMMUNITY

P.I.O.C believes that the needs of the Orihuela Costa residents have not been and are not being properly addressed by Orihuela. Especially not in basic services such as cleaning, security, environmental protection and local cultural events, or a in our cultural centre and an auditorium, library, school of music and languages, concerts, exhibitions. If a neighbour or visitor of Orihuela Costa has any concerns about Orihuela Costa or if you need assistance, you can contact us at any time, Our goal is to create a strong open democratic bond of cooperation and friendship to defend the city of Orihuela Costa.

A BETTER FUTURE

Our purpose will be to work with everyone in the area who have the same interests as ours, in improving the quality of life. Lets create a cleaner, greener and more integrated Orihuela Costa than ever before. Current political members at P.I.O.C are working for free to improving Orihuela Costa. With some generous donations or enthusiastic memberships, we can do a much better job with better advertising, necessary equipment and a permanent headquarters.

As part of the P.I.O.C family

We are determined to improve our town for a brighter future. Through coherent political strategies and focus on our city of Orihuela Costa we should have control of all the money we generate and of which we only receive a small one. This will be achieved through the LOCAL MINOR ENTITY that will give us financial autonomy.