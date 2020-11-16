



By Andrew Atkinson

High-flying CD Montesinos defeated bottom club UD Aspense ‘A’ 2-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 fixture at the Municipal stadium Los Montesinos to keep their fine form on track under coach Jesus Santander.

After 30 minutes the behind closed doors encounter was goalless, despite the home team having five corners in the opening 10 minutes. Manu broke the deadlock on 44 minutes, when netting past keeper Juan Sergio from a Damian corner, to give Monte a 1-0 interval lead.

Jiminez increased Montesinos’s lead to 2-0, when netting two minutes after the re-start, following an assist from Manu Sanchez.

Visitors UD Aspense ‘A’ reduced the arrears, netting in the latter stages, but Monte held on to take three points. In a match, that saw bookings and a sending off, tempers flared at the final whistle.

Sporting Casablanca defeated Atletico Benejuzar ‘A’ 3-1 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17; with Torrevieja CF returning a 4-0 home win against CF Inter Santa Pola.