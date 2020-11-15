Next week in The Leader Andrew Atkinson talks exclusively to Freddie ‘parrot face’ Davies about Des O’Connor and becoming a Redcoat at Butlin’s.
O’Connor, 88, CBE, who worked with top stars, including Frank Sinatra, Liberace, The Beatles, Shirley Bassey and Barbara Streisand since his days as a Redcoat, has died peacefully in hospital having fallen at home in Buckinghamshire.
His agent Pat Lake-Smith said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday.
“He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.