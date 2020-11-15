



O’Connor, 88, CBE, who worked with top stars, including Frank Sinatra, Liberace, The Beatles, Shirley Bassey and Barbara Streisand since his days as a Redcoat, has died peacefully in hospital having fallen at home in Buckinghamshire.

His agent Pat Lake-Smith said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday.

“He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.

“He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home.