By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Patrick rode Kerry Lee trained Storm Control (5-1) – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to victory in the Class 3 SW Syndicate Handicap Chase over 3 miles 1 furlong at Cheltenham on Saturday.

“It’s fantastic, especially so for Kerry (Lee),” said Patrick, after winning on seven-year-old Storm Control, 3/4 lengths ahead of Bermeo.

“We were up in trip and I just popped out and went well all the way round,” said Patrick.

“He was good, when he needed to be, going up the hill. He’s bred to stay and is very competitive.

“Last season was a great year and he keeps improving – there’s plenty of options for the future,” said Patrick.

Kerry Lee saddled Happy Diva (16-1) in the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase – won by Coole Cody – going well when falling two out: “Delighted to say that Happy Diva is okay after her fall. Massive congratulations to Richard Patrick for riding out his claim with a bold ride on Storm Control,” said Lee.

Elle Este Belle (16-5) trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 45-1 treble when dead-heating with Ishkhara Lady in the Mares NH C1 (Listed) Flat Race.

At Cheltenham, Dell’s Arca (2.50) and Shinobi (3.25) fromthehorsesmouth.info tips were both non-runners.

The Nosey Parker (13-8) and John Gosden trained Dubai Warrior (4-9) ridden by Rob Havlin were winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Lingfield.

Fergal O’Brien trained seven-year-old Carrolls Milan (2-1) was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Uttoxeter.

Mick Easterby trained Albert’s Back (4-1) ridden by Brian Hughes was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.info tip at Wetherby. Each-way selection The Paddy Pie (16-1) finished third.

*Cork’s seven-race jumps card on Sunday has been cancelled due to a waterlogged course after flooding from the River Blackwater.

