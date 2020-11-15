



On the 1st of November the Virtual Craft Village, set up recently by association Amata, has undergone a noticeable face-lift. It is now much easier to use and adapts itself automatically to the small screens of mobile phones and tablets.

At the same time, 10 new artisans started in their virtual fair, to sell their ceramics, crocheted soft toys, personalised linen bags, hand painted silk, mandalas painted on stones, leather handbags, hand woven shawls and mufflers and silver, leather or macramé jewellery. There are now three virtual fairs, each one with 10 stalls, showing up to 30 different products, as well as a video with more goods or with a craft demonstration.

These virtual fairs are set up in the centre of the virtual village www.puebloartesano.es, where you can also watch the artisans at work in their workshops, buy their work in their shops and follow various tutorials. In the (Spanish and English) menu, you will see that there is a lot to do and to see, that makes a visit to this, still growing, virtual village worth while.