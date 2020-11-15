Kingscote-Dascombe-Helmont complete fromthehorsesmouth.info 6,018-1 eight-horse accumulator – and £74,286 Goliath!





By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Kingscote rode Tom Dascombe trained Helmont to victory in the Ladbrokes EBF C4 Novice Stakes over 6f at Wolverhampton on Saturday night – completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6,018-1 eight-horse winning accumulator and a Goliath bet return of £74,286!

Duffle Coat (2-1), Storm Control (5-1), The Nosey Parker (13-8), Carrolls Milan (2-1), Albert’s Back (4-1), Dubai Warrior (4-9), Elle Est Belle (16-5) and Helmont (2-5) completed the 8-horse winning accumulator.

