



This year has not turned out like anyone expected, including a new church set up especially for English speaking people.

Salt Church Los Alcázares opened its doors on Sunday 5th meeting in Bar-Restaurante Las Claras in the Los Narejos area of the town.

Since then COVID-19 the restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen the congregation move to virtual church services. Indeed, they have now met more online than in person.

However, Pastor Andy Neale is not deflated by this situation, “We believe the timing was right to start then and so the timing is right now to continue online.”

Salt Church are a friendly group made up of a variety of church backgrounds who gather for Bible centred teaching and contemporary style praise and worship.

“Everyone is welcome and if you would like to join with us or sneak in at the back for a look, then contact us for the link and password.”

CONTACT DETAILS:

www.la.saltchurch.es

follow us on Facebook: @saltchurchlosalcazares

or watch us on You Tube: Salt Church Los Alcazares You Tube