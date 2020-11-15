



Gregorio went nap – bagging five goals – in Guardamar Soccer CD’s 7-1 away win at Formentera in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 at the El Molino Sports Centre.

Formentera were left rocking, having taken the lead, with visitors Guardamar’s landslide of goals sealing a comfortable victory, with Gregorio and Francis Mancini netting two goals to continue their impressive start to the season.

In San Miguel Cristian Nicolau netted for Racing San Miguel earning a share of the points in a 1-1 draw against Benijofar in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10.

Racing, who took the lead through Nicolau, failed to capitalise on chances and had a goal disallowed to lead 1-0 at the break.

Benijófar came more into the game in the second half and bagged an equaliser.

Elsewhere Sporting Dolores defeated CF Sporting de san 3-0 away, also in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10.

Meanwhile Hondon Nieves suffered a 1-0 home defeat against CF Rafal; Aspe UD ‘A’ returned a 2-0 home win against visitors Atletico de Catral with CF Monnegre de suffering a 3-0 home defeat against Callosa Deportivo CF.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 CF Atletico Algorfa gained a comfortable 3-0 victory at FB Redován C ‘B’. CD Horadada suffered a 3-2 home loss against Atletico Crevillente and CF Promesas de defeated Sporting Saladar at home 2-1. Formentera CF and Guardamar Soccer CD shared a point apiece in a goalless draw.