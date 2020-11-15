



CD ALMORADI – 3 CD THADER ROJALES – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

In an empty Sadrian Stadium, Thader Rojales gave a good account of themselves, even though they left empty handed.

It’s a crying shame that fans are no longer permitted to attend matches, for this was an action packed, end to end, roller coaster of a match. When you consider that people are welcome in cinema’s, restaurants, bars, gyms etc, why are they not allowed to observe social distancing at a football match? There’s no logic!

Players have to get changed in the stands, for they are forbidden to use changing rooms.

This game was the first for Thader in 3 weeks, because 2 of their players had been tested positive for covid, therefore they were forced to isolate for the requisite period of time.

Missing the suspended Rafa, Thader started disastrously, conceding inside the first 2 minutes. Failure to clear lines in defence, allowed Saul the opportunity to slam the ball home from close range.

Not for the first time, Thader were slow out of the blocks, and once again they were punished. It could have got worse, for on 15 mins, full back Adri cleared off the line. Lloyd provided an inch perfect assist to new boy Swedish striker Linus, only for the debutant to shoot straight at the keeper.

Dani Lucas came close on 27 mins, his header from Calderon’s cross was fractionally too high. Linus was at it again on 32 mins, his low cross found Quino, but his well placed shot was superbly saved. On 36 mins, a Linus effort from the edge of the box was agonisingly close, then from the next attack, a Lloyd assist to Linus produced the same result.

Towards the end of the first half, there were 3 golden opportunities for Thader to level the scores. A Linus cross across the face of goal, just eluded the outstretched boot of Quino. A push on Borja inside the box seemed a certain penalty, but alas the ref wasn’t impressed. Then on the stroke of half time, another inviting Linus cross evaded Dani Lucas’s outstretched foot.

Straight from kick off, Linus forced Almoradi’s keeper to make a point blank save. Against run of play on 54 mins, a powerfully struck shot hit Thader’s giant defender Juan inside the penalty area. Whether it was on his arm is debatable, but the resultant spot kick by Mario was brilliantly saved by keeper Sergio.

Not to be undone, a quickly taken corner was met by Guido, who had ghosted in at the near post to execute a firm headed goal. Up the other end on 57 mins, Quino had a good effort cleared off the line.

Thader keeper Sergio produced a magnificent save from Antonio on the hour mark, as this pulsating match kept up the action.

Football can be so cruel, as was proven on 65 mins, when Mario struck a beauty from the edge of Thader’s penalty area to make it 3-0. Thader sub Jose forced a good save with his long range effort, then another surging run by the outstanding Linus, culminated in Jose Luis making another save.

A consolation goal by Adri on 77 mins, could not disguise the fact that Thader could, and should, have come away with at least a point. Although the referee didn’t help their cause, guilt edged chances were not taken, meaning that all the hard work and endeavour was in vain.

Next Sunday 22 November, ko 1130, Thader host Callosa at Benijofar stadium, for the 4th preferente league match of the season. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that fans will be permitted to attend, unless the current ruling is scrapped.