Torrevieja owes 650,000 euros to the vehicle recovery company





According to Sueña Torrevieja, the Torrevieja Council owes 650,000 euros to the company that it uses to recover illegally parked vehicles in the municipality

The Ayuntamiento is currently taking up to 311 days to settle its invoices as a result of which the recovery company has not been able to pay either it’s summer overtime payments or it’s employees for the month of October.

However, the government says that it is a problem of bureaucratic processing and not of liquidity and that it will be resolved shortly.

The Councillor for Traffic and Security, Federico Alarcón said that the payment of several of the bills is imminent and that the problem “is in the process of being resolved.”

Sueña Torrevieja’s spokesperson, Pablo Samper, said that “the disastrous management of the Torrevieja City Council, particularly with the approval and payment of invoices, is causing untold problems among local business. We are seeing levels of inefficiency that we have never seen before in the Torrevieja City Council, causing collateral damage to companies that provide essential services and that may hinder their normal operation.’

Samper said that Mayor Eduardo Dolón “made an electoral promise to reduce the City’s payment period as much as possible, and not only has he failed to comply, but the figures have worsened. We are now seeing an average payment period of 269 days which is completely unacceptable.”