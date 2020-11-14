Phoenix Car Club Drives On





Despite the restrictions placed on us all by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Phoenix Car Club has been active whilst staying within the guidelines imposed by local and National government.

In September and October the club held two drives in the Vega Baja area which were well supported by members. Both drives started from El Cortijo in Formentera, the first heading inland and exploring the many and varied narrow waterway roads in the locality before climbing to Hondon de las Frailles for a very nice lunch at the Tipsy Terrace restaurant.

The October drive headed east initially to the coast at La Marina and then via Santa Pola and the beach road to Arenals before turning inland to Dolores, Daya Vieja and Rojales and on to Restaurante Paco for lunch.

Our next drive takes place on November 22nd and more information about the club and it’s activities is available on www.phoenixcarclub.org