NISSAN ALL-NEW QASHQAI BREAKS COVER





Third generation of Nissan’s pioneering crossover prepares for unveil in spring 2021

Innovative e-POWER system brings electrification to the new Qashqai

The final preparations are well under way for the introduction of the third generation of the compact crossover that changed the face of the European car market and spawned many imitators – the Nissan Qashqai.

Prototypes of the all-new model are racking up the testing kilometres on European roads in anticipation of it again resetting what customers can expect from a compact crossover when it goes on sale in 2021.

The all-new Qashqai will build on its position as the pioneer of and benchmark in the medium-crossover segment in Europe since 2007. Underpinning the new Qashqai is the new Alliance CMF-C platform, a showcase of advanced engineering, innovation and advanced technology.

The current Qashqai, which went on-sale in Europe in 2014, has sold over one million units since its introduction.

“The new Qashqai is going to change what customers can expect from a family car. Comfort, refinement and technology will be from higher categories of car, while the driving experience will satisfy drivers and passengers alike. With Nissan’s bold e-POWER technology, we feel that customers will fall in love with the feeling of an electric powertrain, without the range concerns,” said Gianluca de Ficchy, Chairman, Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) Region.

For this new iteration, Nissan has retained the guiding principles that have driven the concept, design and development of the two previous generations of Qashqai: elegant design, enhanced packaging and efficient powertrain, combined with elevated quality and a driving experience from a higher segment. The new Qashqai will again raise the bar in the crossover segment and customers will savour those attributes.

Like its predecessors, the styling of the new Qashqai was led by the team at Nissan Design Europe, based in central London (UK), while its engineering was led by Nissan Technical Centre Europe, situated in Cranfield, Bedfordshire (UK).