MOJÁCAR FINALIZES WORKS ON ITS SENIOR CENTRE





Mojácar Council’s new Senior Residence and Day Centre, situated 300 metres from the beach in the urbanized El Palmeral area, is now a stage closer to completion, although it does have the available extra land for future extensions and spacious green areas.

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, along with members of her Government team and Council architects, joined Pilar Ruiz Jiménez from Almería Provincial Council and, representatives from the construction company. Together, they inspected the Centre to fully review the final state of the building’s works so that the facilities can soon be put into operation. Mojácar Council will now put the furnishings, equipment, and management of the Residence out to tender.

This much needed facility for Mojácar will offer accommodation and a full level of care for a maximum of 60 people. It will act as a substitute for the family home, either on a temporary or permanent basis, for those elderly people in a situation of dependency.

An independent Day Centre on site will also offer comprehensive care for up to 20 seniors, with the aim of maintaining and improving the best possible level of personal autonomy and quality of life, whilst providing essential support to their families and carers.

The total build of 2,750 square metres is on a 10,000 square metre urban plot, leaving space for outdoor facilities and green areas. The architecture has been designed to assist and encourage physical autonomy, as well as social relationships, all working hand in hand with the all the duties of the various levels of staff that will be employed there.

In the residential area there are 6 single bedrooms with bathrooms, 27 double bedrooms with individual bathrooms, lounges and 2 dining rooms. There will also be a clinic, an occupational therapy room, psychology, and physiotherapy facilities, medical consultation rooms, and a pharmacy.

Rosmari Cano expressed her great satisfaction with the completion of the works and its upcoming opening saying, “it is a Centre designed to offer our seniors care, assistance and quality of life.” She went on to point out that this completely new facility would also be available to the provincial authorities in the event of an emergency or any need arising throughout Almería, in which Mojácar Council would make every effort to collaborate.