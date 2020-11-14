MICHELIN LAUNCHES WORLD FIRST: A TYRE THAT IS CARBON NEUTRAL AT THE POINT OF PURCHASE





Michelin has launched the e.Primacy, the first tyre in the world to be carbon neutral at the point of purchase.

Environmental responsibility was at the heart of the design process from day one, resulting in a tyre with the lowest rolling resistance in its category, reduced CO2 emissions and fuel savings for the customer.

Michelin-commissioned tests show that drivers using e.Primacy save around 0.21 litres of fuel per 100kms, and about 80 euros over the life of the tyre.

The exceptionally low rolling resistance of the Michelin e.Primacy equates to 174kg less CO2 emitted over the life of the tyre, and an increased range of up to seven per cent for electric cars.

Packed with technology – including “energy passive” high elasticity compounds, improved elastomer-filler coupling, thinner top belts, cool-running sidewalls and a hermetic belt to reduce energy loss – the Michelin e.Primacy also delivers exceptional driving performance that’s made to last.

The Michelin e.Primacy was engineered to be carbon neutral at the point of purchase, taking into account emissions from raw material extraction to delivery to the customer.

To achieve this, in addition to efficient manufacturing processes, Michelin has invested in projects that avoid, absorb or offset carbon emissions, including tree replanting and the installation of less energy-intensive cooking equipment in various countries.

Michelin Group Executive Committee member Scott Clark, said: “This is a world first that will open the way to a new generation of products.

“Environmental issues are central to our strategic priorities. To reduce its environmental footprint more quickly, Michelin has pledged to lower CO2 emissions from all its production facilities by 50 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010, with the ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Michelin is also developing solutions to use renewable or recycled materials to manufacture its tyres, while enhancing their performance even more. By 2030, MICHELIN tyres will be 20 per cent more energy-efficient than they were in 2010.”

The Michelin e.Primacy will be available in 56 sizes, from 15 inches to 20 inches, from March 1, 2021.