



By Andrew Atkinson

Robbie Power rode Gordon Elliott trained Duffle Coat (12.30) – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to a 5 lengths victory in the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Hurdle over 2 miles at Cheltenham on Saturday.

“Duffle Coat is strong stayer – and keeps winning!,” said jubilant jockey Power.

Three-year-old Duffle Coat (11st 3lb) came from last to first to beat David Pipe trained Adagior (10st 12lb) ridden by Tom Scudamore, with Balko Saint, third.

“It was a proper gallop on fast ground and I thought we were going too quick,” said Power.

“The ground (soft) is hard work and I was behind. But we started to pick up – I didn’t force him,” said Power.

Duffle Coat was winning for a fourth consecutive time and Power added: “There’s plenty of options for the future.”

Miaha Grace (11-4) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second at Wetherby (1.13).

The post Duffle Coat fromthehorsesmouth.info winter warmer at Cheltenham! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.