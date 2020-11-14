Doctors are 12 days without telephones in Pilar de la Horadada





The satellite medical clinics of Torre de la Horadada, Mil Palmeras and Pinar de Campoverde will not have a doctor on November 16, 20, or 25 as was already the case on October 28 and 4 and 9 November.

In addition, the Torre de la Horadada office is without internet connection. Doctors there have not been able to access the Florence de Ribera Salud medical management program since 29 October so as the office is also without a telephone it cannot be used for non-contact consultation.

In the Pilar de la Horadada health centre the concessionaire has not yet filled the position of a family planning specialist and the X-ray equipment is more than 20 years old. The centre is still also waiting for the addition of Family Planning and Trauma specialists that have been planned for some time but they have not yet been arranged by the Ribera Salud concessionaire.