ROBBIE HAS THE POWER!

Kerry Lee’s Storm Control, Happy Diva Cheltenham swoop

By Andrew Atkinson

Robbie Power rides Gordon Elliott trained Duffle Coat (12.30) – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to land the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Hurdle over 2 miles at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Power, who relocated to Britain from Ireland due to COVID-19, winner of both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National, made the move, due to restrictions stopping him moving freely between Ireland, citing 14 days isolation.

Power, hoping to repeat Duffle Coat’s latest Class 1 win at Wetherby over 2 miles, left trainer Jessica Harrington stables in a move to Colin Tizzard.

Trainer Kerry Lee saddles Storm Control (1.05) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Class 3 SW Syndicate Handicap Chase over 3m 1f, ridden by Richard Patrick.

Lee also saddles Happy Diva (2.15) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Grade 3 C1 Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase over 2m 4f, ridden by Patrick.

Nine-year-old Happy Diva,who finished second of 23 at Cheltenham in March over 2m 4f, won at the course in November.

Nicky Henderson trained Mister Fisher is also noted each-way.

Henderson saddles hat-trick seeking Fusil Raffles (1.40) in the From The Horses Mouth Grade 2 Novice Chase over 1m 7f selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

David Pipe saddles 11-year-old Dell’ Arca (2.50) carrying 10st 6lb, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C1 Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle (Listed) over 2m 7f.

Veteran Dell’ Arca won at Newbury on November 5 over 3 miles and at Aintree in October over 3m, in Class 2 and Class 3 races, respectively.

Shinobi (3.25) trained by Kim Bailey and ridden by C. Gethings is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Paddy Power C3 Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f, noted when winning at Wincanton and Uttoxeter.

Dan Skelton and brother Harry link-up in the C1 (Listed) Mares NH Flat Race with Elle Est Belle (3.55) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info noted when winning at Aintree in October.

At Lingfield Tinto (3.40) trained by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Jim Crowley is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C1 BetWay Golden Rose Stakes (Listed) over 6 furlongs.

CHELTENHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 Duffle Coat. 1.05 Storm Control (ew). 1.40 Fusil Raffles. 2.15 Happy Diva (ew). 2.50 Dell’ Arca (ew). 3.25 Shinobi (ew). 3.55 Elle Est Belle.

UTTOXETER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.52 Lucky One. 12.22 Roque It. 12.57 Percy Prosecco (ew). 1.32 Across The Line. 2.07 Jammy George (ew). 2.42 Carrolls Milan. 3.17 Oldabbeybridge. 3.50 Moonlight Flit (ew).

WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.03 Jetaway Joey. 12.38 Sir Valentine. 1.13 Miaha Grace (ew). 1.48 The Paddy Pie (ew). 2.23 Mackenberg. 2.58 Albert’s Back. 3.33 Eceporti.

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.40 Casaruan. 12.10 The Bull (ew). 12.45 Irreverent (ew). 1.20 King Athelstan (ew). 1.55 The Nosey Parker. 2.30 Folk Magic. 3.05 Dubai Warrior. 3.40 Tinto (ew).

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.30 French Polish. 5.00 Josiebond (ew). 5.30 Deep Sigh. 6.00 Helmont. 6.30 River Wharfe. 7.00 Buckingham (ew). 7.30 Never Said Nothing (ew). 8.00 Last Surprise. 8.30 Big Lackie (ew).

