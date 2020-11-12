



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Mystery surrounds a dinghy part-buried on the shore of Guardamar beach at Moncayo Playa on the Costa Blanca south.

Information provided to The Leader revealed that police have been to the scene and it was alleged that the dinghy could have possibly been used for a drugs run.

The dinghy was found days before nine migrants were allocated off the coast of Alicante.

A spokesperson from the Red Cross reported two migrants from the party drowned, after falling overboard, during the crossing to Spain from North Africa. Survivors received medical attention.