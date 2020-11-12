



Officially named the Buddleia Davidii – commonly referred to as the butterfly bush – summer lilac, or orange eye buddleia are grown for their butterfly-attracting qualities.

They bring both beauty and wildlife to any outdoor space and is an ideal choice for those of us looking for a low effort plant, as yearly pruning and deadheading is all that’s required.

The buddleia is a flowering bush which displays long floral spike shaped clusters in colours of white, yellow, pink, red, blue and purple.

It gives off a sweet smell, which attracts both birds and pollinators, including bees and butterflies.

Often growing to at least 6 foot – it can grow up to around 10 foot tall – and be as equal in width.

The buddleia is a great choice, for those wanting to attract wildlife, while bringing beauty to their garden.

The fast growing buddleia flowers in early summer, right into the autumn months, requiring full sun and well-drained soil.

Bear in mind the size of the fully grown bush and ensure you leave plenty of space for the plant to grow to its full potential.

Water well and continue to water, while the plant grows. However, do not over-water the soil and, once the buddleia plant is fully grown, water sparingly, as too much water will damage the plant.

Fully prune, down to 1 foot, at least once a year, ideally in March.