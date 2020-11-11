



In the football world, there are players who not only shine on the field but also have extremely attractive looks because of their handsome looks. So who are these football players?

In the modern football world, many players are not only famous for their ability to play well, but also impress with their dashing looks. Although only wearing sports clothes, these players also made a lot of female fans crazy. Many of them have made a lot of money thanks to their handsome looks.

Neymar Jr

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (born February 5, 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil), commonly known as Neymar or Neymar Jr is a Brazilian footballer who currently plays as a striker for the Paris Saint Germain club and the Brazilian national football team. He started as captain of the Brazilian team when he was only 21 years old. Neymar stood out from a very young age in Santos, where he started his career at the age of 17. He helped the club win two championships of Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil, and Copa Libertadores 2011, the first continental title of Santos since 1963. Neymar has been twice voted South American Football Player of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, before moving to Europe to join the Barcelona club.

As part of Barça’s attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, he won a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League 2014-15 seasons, followed by a brace in the tournament domestic in the following year. He has twice won the FIFA Copper Ball in 2015 and 2017. In August 2017, Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a record 222 million euros, making him the most expensive player in the world.

With 53 goals in 83 matches for Brazil since making his debut at the age of 18, Neymar is the fourth goal scorer for the Brazilian National Football Team. He was a key player in Brazil’s victory at the 2011 South American Youth Championships, where he was the top scorer, and the Confederations Cup 2013, with the Golden Ball award of the tournament.

He participated in the 2014 World Cup Football Championship and the 2015 South American Football Cup, then had a period of injury and had to stop playing, but the following year, he became the captain of Brazil’s team to win the Olympic gold medal. Their first men’s football at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Known for his ability to dribble, score, and play both feet well, Neymar has been compared to former Brazilian striker Pelé and Santos. On the pitch, he is one of the most famous athletes in the world; SportsPro recognized the most famous athlete in the world in 2012 and 2013 and ESPN recognized him as the world’s fourth most famous athlete in 2016.

David Beckham

Although retired for many years, David Beckham is still a model for elegance and style. So far, Beckham still owns a huge fan base. Possessing a height of 1m83 angular and masculine beauty, Beckham has made many people indifferent to his beauty. The former British player also had a desirable marriage with Victoria and four children.

Marco Reus

Marco Reus (born May 31, 1989, in Dortmund) is a German footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for the German club in the Bundesliga – Borussia Dortmund and the German national football team. Reus is known for its flexibility, speed and technique on the pitch.

Reus started his playing career at Borussia Dortmund’s youth team, before moving to Rot Weiss Ahlen. He has played for 3 professional clubs, the most outstanding and the most influential one is at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Here, Reus plays primarily in the left-wing corridor.

However, Reus is also capable of playing on the right-wing and from the middle, due to his ability to control the ball well with both feet. 2012 was Reus’s most successful season when he scored 18 goals and helped the team secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. Reus then agreed to move to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. He wears number 11 at Dortmund.

At Dortmund, Reus won the 2013 German Super Cup, as well as the 2012 German Player of the Year award and was selected into the UEFA-selected team of the year in 2013. The legendary Franz Beckenbauer talked about Reus, along with Mario Götze, that: “… no duo in the past is better and more prolific than Reus and Gotze.” In 2013, Reus was ranked as the fourth-best footballer in Europe by Bloomberg.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on February 5, 1985, nicknamed “CR7”, is a Portuguese national footballer who currently plays in the Italian championship for the Juventus club as a winger or striker and captain of the Portuguese football team. With 5 Golden Balls, the most for a European player and on par with Lionel Messi for the total number of wins, he is considered one of the best players in the world of all time.

Playing in the Real shirt, Ronaldo has won 15 titles, including two La Liga titles, two Spanish King’s Cups, four UEFA Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and three trophies. FIFA Club World Cup badge. The most prolific goalscorer in history for Real Madrid, Ronaldo holds a record-breaking 34 hat-tricks in La Liga, including 8 hat-tricks in the 2014-15 season and is single-player scoring 30 or more goals in six consecutive La Liga seasons.

Having won the UEFA Champions League for the third time in a row with Real in 2018, he has gone down in history when he became the first player to win the championship in the tournament. Ronaldo is also the player who scored the most goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League with 121 goals. In July 2018, Ronaldo left Real to join the Juventus club in Serie A for a €100 million contract.

Gerard Pique

Ranked among the most handsome players in the world is Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. Hau about the Spaniard is known for his strong and masculine appearance. Pique is loved by the fans thanks to her bright smile and charming blue eyes. It is his dashing appearance that Gerard Pique regularly receives advertising invitations for famous fashion brands.

Robert Lewandowski

Owning an ideal height of 1.84m and a good-looking face and extremely beautiful eyes, Lewandowski has become the idol of many people thanks to his perfect appearance and impressive playing style. For many years, Lewandowski was the main striker of Bayern Munich. The stable form of the Polish player has contributed greatly to the dominance of the Bundesliga of the “Gray Lobster” in Germany.

Above is our share of the most handsome players. Which football player do you think is the most handsome?

