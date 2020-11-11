



By Andrew Atkinson

All football 8 leagues of the Valencian Community Soccer Federation, with the exception of those in the province of Castellón, will start on the weekend of November 15.

A statement from the FFCV said: This season a new competition system is released for these categories, so the FFCV has decided to move the start date of some leagues (initially scheduled for the weekend of November 1) to be able to make adjustments in the new competition, due to the innumerable changes in the inscriptions of the teams in recent days.

The large number of registrations by clubs in Valencia and Alicante has forced the entire start of football 8 in these two provinces to be moved to the weekend of November 15.

Therefore, now it will be all 8 football leagues (except those in the province of Castellón) that start the same weekend.

In the province of Castellón, the beginning established in the calendars already published in the Fénix system is maintained.

Likewise, it is communicated that the training leagues will not be able to take place, due to lack of registration.

All the teams that had registered in the training leagues have been relocated to groups C of their respective categories.

Photograph: courtesy FFCV.