



By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Emma Lavelle has made a statement following the loss of six-year-old Namib Dancer after falling at Huntingdon on November 10.

“It was a very sad day for everyone here at Bonita Racing Stables, as well as for Will, Sarah and Tom Davies and The Grundy’s, the owners of Namib Dancer, as we lost Namib at Huntingdon.

“In addition to being a very exciting prospect, Namib was just a lovely boy to be around in the stable and when out in the string and was adored by all that were involved with him. “He rewarded his owners with a lovely and memorable win at Wincanton just last month, and we hoped there would be many more days like that, as he was a huge talent.

“Thank you very much for all the kind messages that people have sent in, he is a horse that gave everyone great pleasure at home, as well as at the races and will be very sorely missed X.”

The post Namib Dancer will be very sorely missed after Huntingdon fatality appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.