Football Focus





CD Montesinos hosted neighbours Racing San Miguel at the Municipal stadium in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 derby, chalking up a 3-2 win in a five goal encounter to maintain their good form.

Despite the match being played behind closed doors, due to COVID-19, denying hundreds of spectators attending, the fixture was streamed live by Vega Fibra video link.

Hondon Nieves CF gained a 2-1 away victory over UD Aspense A, recording a third consecutive win following wins against CD Montesinos and Racing San Miguel.

CF Popular Orihuela defeated CF Sporting de San 3-2; CF Rafal suffered a 2-1 home defeat against visitors CD Cox.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 CF Algorfa hit five goals in a 5-0 win against Formentera CF. Sporting Costablanca defeated Torrevieja CF 2-0, Atletico Benejuzar A gained a 2-0 home win against CD Horadada; Atletico Crevillente defeated CF Promescas de 2-1 and Guardamar Soccer CD defeated CF Inter Santa Pola 2-0.