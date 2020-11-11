



James Bond actor Sean Connery, who died on October 31, aged 90, played golf at La Manga Club’s opening tournament in 1972.

Andrew Atkinson focuses La Manga Club, Murcia, where the England and Spain international football teams have held training camps – following The 5-star Príncipe Felipe Hotel at La Manga Club temporary closing due toCOVID-19.

“Due to the latest coronavirus restrictions, La Manga Club have had to take the very difficult decision to close the Príncipe Felipe Hotel from November 2, 2020, until Covid-19 situation improves.

“North and South golf courses, our Tennis Centre and its gym will remain open,” said a spokesperson from La Manga Club.

Following the announcement, Hesperia, the group that manages La Manga Club, whose Ambassador is Sir Kenny Dalglish, has placed over 400 employees on ERTE.

Restrictions were imposed on both domestic and International travel following the announcement by the Murcian Government closing it’s provincial border.

Teams from the UK, Holland, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Denmark and the USA are amongst those who hold training camps at La Manga Club.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Real Sociedad, Deportivo de La Coruña, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Dynamo Zagreb, Olympique de Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, AFC Ajax, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dinamo Moscow, CSKA Moscow, Galatasaray SK and FC Ultrecht have used the facilities.

Over 60 squads from 21 different countries visited Spain’s flagship resort at the turn of the year, to train in the warmer climes.

La Manga Club have hosted both international and domestic men’s and women’s teams from all over Europe – including the Premier League and Championship in recent seasons. Referees from the Spanish Royal Football Federation officiate.

La Manga Club´s Football Centre consists of eight grass FIFA sized pitches of an international standard. Stands can accomodate up to 800 spectators.

Jong Ajax, the reserve side of European giants Ajax trained at the resort this year, ahead the international under-16, under-17 and under-18 schoolboy tournaments.

England were one 10 teams competing in a women’s under-19 tournament at La Manga Club in February, along with Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, France and the USA.

The Lionesses’ under-23 side participated in an eight-team tournament in March, along with Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France and the USA.

Scottish club Livingston FC used the La Manga club facilities ahead of the 2020-21 season.

La Manga Resort’s football facilities, include first-class sports amenities at its High Performance Centre and Wellness Centre, featuring the latest gym technology.

Golf and tennis stars and international and national cricket teams also use La Manga Resort.