Nuits St Georges (80-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info placed in Doncaster Betfair November Handicap!





Duke Of Navan (18-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip placed in Aintree William Hill Handicap Chase

By Andrew Atkinson

Nuits St Georges (80-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the 23 runners Betfair November Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday in what was the Flat turf season finale!

Ridden by John Egan five-year-old Nuits St Georges, trained by David Menuisier, was prominent throughout the 1 mile 4 furlongs race, won by On To Victory (10-1) ahead Rhythmic Intent (28-1).

At Aintree Nicky Richards trained Duke Of Navan (18-1) from 22-1 selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran third in the Class 3 William Hill Handicap Chase over 1m 7f.

