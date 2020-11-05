Sporting Saladar coach Pepe face-to-face with FB Redován son Juan





By Andrew Atkinson

Sporting Saladar coach Pepe Reina came face-to-face with his son Juan Carlos Reina who plays for FB Redován C ‘B’ in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17.

Coach Pepe came out on top, with Sporting Saladar winning the game 1-0 to maintain their good start to the 2020-21 season, having defeated Formentera CF the previous week.

“We won the game away against Redovan, taking the three points in what was a good game throughout. The whole team played well and most importantly we kept a clean sheet,” Yonai Culiañez Gil told The Leader.