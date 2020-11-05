



A father and his two sons were rescued by Local Police after they were trapped in an irrigation canal on the Orihuela Costa on Wednesday.

The father accidentally fell into the transfer channel after which his two children also became trapped when the jumped into the water in an attempt to pull him out.

Passers by called the Local Police who intervened to save the three

According to the Police on their social networks, the family was out walking when the father fell into the canal. The two sons then jumped into the water to rescue him but they too became trapped.

The agents were able to rescue the three using ropes and life jackets. All had mild symptoms of hypothermia but after being wrapped for some time in thermal blankets their transfer to a medical facility was not necessary.