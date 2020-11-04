



Dramatic day: 1,969 new infections and 20 deaths

In ICUs of Valencian hospitals, there are 204 patients receiving treatment.

The Valencian Community has registered 1,969 cases of covid in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positives to 65,547 people since the start of the pandemic. In addition there have also been a further 20 deaths.

The information was provided by the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health which released details of 66 new outbreaks in the Valencian Community affecting Valencia, Massanassa, Castellón, Costur, Vila-real, Elda, Albatera, Paterna, Montesa, Alcoi, Callosa de Segura, Gilet, Massamagrell, Ontinyent , Burriana, Xàtiva, Forcall, l’Alcúdia, les Coves de Vinromà, Almassora, Benicarló, Catadau, Dolores, Morella, Almàssera, Canals, Bunyol, l’Alcúdia de Crespins, Mislata, Xàtiva, Segorbe, Albaida, Llíria, Sagunt, Banyeres de Mariola, Casinos and Burjassot.

By provinces, 1,156 of the new cases are in Valencia, 486 Alicante and 327 in the province of Castellón.

There are currently 12,636 active cases in the Valencian Community, which represents 16.7% of the total number of positives.

A total of 1,299 people are currently being treated in hospitals across the community for coronavirus, 204 in ICUs .

Of the patients in hospital, 118 correspond to the province of Castellón, with 22 patients in the ICU; 451 in the province of Alicante, 76 of them in ICU; and 730 in the province of Valencia, 106 of them in ICU.

A total of 20 deaths from coronavirus have been registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths is now 1,862 people: 271 in the province of Castellón, 637 in Alicante and 954 in Valencia.

In Valencian residences, 55 new cases of covid infections have been registered. 36 amongst residents themselves and 19 in staff. There have been no deaths.

By provinces, 5 are in Castellón, 16 from Alicante and 27 from Valencia. In addition, there are 9 cases of covid in centres of functional diversity: 2 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia; in addition to a case in a centre for children in the province of Valencia.