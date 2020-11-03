Seven horses killed in fire tragedy purchased by new Spanish owners in Newmarket





Three-time winner Wise Counsel, a half-brother to former Spanish poster boy Noozhoh Canarias, runner-up in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, dies

By Andrew Atkinson

Seven horses who lost their lives in a horse box fire had been purchased by new Spanish owners in Newmarket, including three-time winner Wise Counsel, a half-brother to former Spanish poster boy Noozhoh Canarias, who was runner-up in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Three horses have come through the terrible road accident unscathed. The surviving trio were amongst 10 horses purchased at Tattersalls – destined for Spain – when a blaze broke out in the transporter in which they were travelling.

The fire started after a mechanical failure caused a tyre to ignite/blow-out, aided by strong winds that lead to the blaze spreading.

French police and 14 firefighters attended the scene on the A28 motorway, between Blangy-sur-Bresle and Neufchatel-en-Bray, in the Normandy region.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries, attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher but was able to save four of the horses, of which one also sadly later died.

The three survivors are Mexico City, formerly trained by Aidan O’Brien, John Gosden formerly trained Haajoos, and Alpin King, previously trained by Charlie Hills.

Among the horses who tragically died was three-time winner Wise Counsel, a half-brother to former Spanish poster boy Noozhoh Canarias, runner-up in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Daayeb, formerly with trainer Kevin Prendergast; Hawaamesh, formerly trained by Dermot Weld (unraced) and Just Awesome, previously trained in Ireland by Aidan Fogarty.

Jon Jauregui, owner of the horse transporter, is reported to have informed the buyers that he will refund their purchase price.

Mexico City, formerly trained by Aidan O’Brien who ran third in Group 3 Killavullan Stakes, was purchased by Edgar Byrne for 60,000gns at Park Paddocks.

Wise Counsel was formerly trained by Clive Cox and had fetched 50,000gns to a winning bid by Byrne.

Wise Counsel and Mexico City were bought for owners Yeguada Rocio: “We have learned that the horses we acquired in Tattersalls have suffered a tragic road accident, as a result of which Wise Counsel has lost his life.

“Fortunately, we have learned that Mexico City is out of danger, although at this moment we do not know his state and, until we have the opportunity to examine him, we will not make any types of evaluations.

“Both Wise Counsel and Mexico City were acquired to reinforce a stable committed to quality. This accident has been a tremendous blow, especially for the stud, and for the entire team.

“We appreciate all the expressions of affection received and we ask for caution and respect in the information that is circulated on this unfortunate incident.

“Likewise, we want to pass on all our love to the rest of those affected by this horrible accident.”

Wise Counsel was due to join trainer Guillermo Arizkorreta: “We are devastated. Our love goes to all those affected by the accident, with whom we share pain.

“We were looking forward to training Wise Counsel, brother of Noozhoh Canarias. We pay tribute to him and send love to the Yeguada Rocio,” he said.

The post Seven horses killed in fire tragedy purchased by new Spanish owners in Newmarket appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.