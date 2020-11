By Andrew Atkinson

Santana A top the Torrevieja division one 2020-21 winter pool league after an 8-1 emphatic away win against Fire Station green watch.

In division two Sports Bar lead the table following a 7-2 away win at Brittania B. In division three Charlie’s Sports Bar top the table after defeating The Oasis away 7-2.

Torrevieja winter pool league results, week 4. Division 1:

Murphs 1 Fire Station (bw) 8,

Fire Station (gw)1 Britannia A 8,

Dubliners 6 Iglesias Aces 3

Iglesias Bulls 1, Santana A 8

Terreza 4 CCS 5.

Division 2:

RT2 6 Marina Bar 3,

Mi Sol 7 Marie’s Rendevous 2,

Santana B 9 Friendly Bar B 0,

Britannia B 2 Sports Bar 7,

Friendly Bar A 3 The Courtyard A 6.

Division 3:

The Courtyard B 4 Micky’s Bar 5,

Thirsty Boot 5 The George 4,

Oasis 2 Charlie’s Sports Bar 7.

Laguna v Hacienda (p).