The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced today that the border closure of the Valencian Community will be extended for one more week. Since last Friday at 12 noon the entry and exit of the Valencian Community has been curtailed except for justified reasons.

The perimeter closure was initially decreed for a period of seven calendar days and will now be extended by another seven.

Puig has made the announcement during his visit to the new headquarters of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation in Orihuela.

The President said that it is constantly necessary to “analyse and evaluate the operation of the measures already taken with hospital stress being the parameter to expand or reduce the measures”.

His words are in the line as the statements made yesterday by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who said that at the moment there is no need for home confinements because first you have to check the result of the measures adopted so far, like the perimeter border controls introduced by many autonomous communities. In his opinion, it is too early to see results and, based on these, more restrictive measures may be considered in the future.