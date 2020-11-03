Nicky Richards leads tributes to Kenny Rogerson (1930-2020)





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Nicky Richards has lead tributes following the passing of Kenny Rogerson, 90, who provided stable staff in Penrith, Cumbria, with food orders – while on horseback!

“Kenny Rogerson ran the village shop for over 20 years before retiring to Penrith,” said Richards, based at Rectory Farm, Greystoke, Penrith.

“The stable lads used to ride the horses to the shop, shout out their orders, and got served – whilst on horseback!,” said Richards.

Richards, son of late racing legend Gordon Richards, stable stars On A Promise and Guitar Pete lead the funeral hearse procession.

“On A Promise and Guitar Pete did a lovely job leading the procession through the village,” added Richards.

