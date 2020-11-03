



The Marina Bar’s popular Christmas Fayre is back on Saturday 21st Nov at 2pm. This time in aid of the worthwhile charity “Help at Home”.

Organizers David and Lorraine Whitney are hoping for a good turnout and are confident that despite the Covid situation the afternoon will be a success.

With Raffle, Tombola, Name the Bear, and various stalls selling Christmas gifts decorations etc it should be a fun afternoon plus the Phoenix Band will be providing some festive music and Santa may even pop in to see the children.

This popular event is a must and will hopefully bring a little joy in these difficult times. Rita and Dave of the Marina Bar together with their loyal staff will of course offer the usual warm welcome to all and serve food and drinks.

The bar is situated in Calle de las Rosas behind the local fire and police station in Torrevieja.

Come along grab a bargain and enjoy a unique afternoon of pre Christmas fun.