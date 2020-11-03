BUMPER DERBY CROWD THWARTED BY COVID-19





Andrew Atkinson talks to Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel football supporter Steve Dobson ahead of the local derby match against neighbours CD Montesinos – that will be played behind closed doors this weekend – due to the coronavirus situation.

“From a fans perspective I think it’s crazy that we are not allowed to sit and watch a game – if we keep to the rules,” Steve told The Leader.

“Supporters cannot go to a stadium to watch football – but you can go to a bar or restaurant,” reasoned Steve.

“Also you can go and play tennis, pàdel, etc,” added Steve.

The 2020-21 football campaign got underway in October, with a limited numbers capacity of supporters in attendance, with social distancing, temperatures taken and sanitation zones in place.

However, since the latest coronavirus outbreak that has been changed, with stadium gates shut, and behind closed doors fixtures coming into play for the immediate future.

“I thought the social distancing at San Miguel’s ground was good and very well controlled,” said Steve.

Supporters of both Montesinos and Racing will be denied access to the Municipal stadium in Los Montesinos this weekend, that was set to attract a bumper derby crowd of hundreds of spectators.

Monte will be hoping to bounce back from a 3-2 away defeat against Hondon Nieves, having won their opening two games after returning to the higher echelons of the 1st Regional; with Racing’s game against Catral CF ending in a goalless draw last weekend.

“I thought the fixture between Racing San Miguel and Catral was a good game. Both teams had their chances to score. “Overall, I think having the best referee I’ve seen in a long time take control of the game was the outstanding part.

“He was fair – to both teams – who kept their discipline. There was no shouting in the face of the referee,” said Steve.