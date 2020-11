By Andrew Atkinson

Following five earthquakes in Torrevieja during the weekend an earthquake hit Benidorm in the early morning hours of November 3, with the epicenter in inland Relleu.

The earthquake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale, and was widely felt across the area, including La Nucia, Xirles, Finestrat and Moraira.

The five earthquakes that hit over the weekend included 2.6 and 2.5 measuring on the Richter scale in a space of 12 hours, with the epicenter off the coast of Torrevieja.