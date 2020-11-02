Training activities resume in Pilar la Horadada





By Andrew Atkinson

Despite the current coronavirus situation, and in order to be able to respond to the training demands of our users, the Pilar la Horadada Council has decided to resume the delivery of training actions.

In a statement from the Ayuntamiento de Pilar Horadada it said: This decision entails complying with strict sanitary measures, in order to avoid contagion during the course of the courses.

For this, different dispensers of hydro alcoholic gel have been enabled, separation between students, capacity reduction, mandatory use of a mask, as well as all those measures established to avoid contact with other people or utensils. The classrooms and the training furniture will be disinfected, after each session.

During the months of October, November and December, the basic level courses on occupational risk prevention, food handlers, professional user of phytosanitary products (qualified, basic and fumigator levels), English (basic and intermediate) and monitor of school transport, morning classroom and school cafeteria.

The Councillor for the area, Susi Sánchez, explained that the state of alarm and the health regulations have led to a postponement of the training actions since last March.

“As a consequence of this, it has not been possible to teach the training courses according to the planned timing, which means that not all the courses planned for 2020 will be able to be carried out,” she said.

Starting in January 2021, the pending programming for this academic year will be resumed in order to respond, as immediately as possible, to the training needs of our users. AEDL Pilar de la Horadada – Employment and Local Development Agency.