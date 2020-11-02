



Torrevieja C.F 2-1 Guardamar SCD

Despite trailing at half time Torrevieja came back strong in the final quarter to take a fine derby win against their local rivals.

Second half goals from Brandon and Moun were enough to secure Torrevieja’s first win of the season after they trailed at the midway point despite having the better of the opening half.

The game opened with chances for both teams before the visitors took the lead, somewhat against the run of play, just prior to the interval but wholesale changed by home team coach, José Miguel Serna, saw the hosts boost their attacking options during the second period.

As the attack then began to unravel the visitors defence Torrevieja created multiple opportunities and despite a missed penalty and a disallowed goal they still proved too strong for their rivals.

The game also saw the unveiling of the new Torrevieja C.F. First Team kit, with its special Fiftieth Anniversary Commemorative design and the gold shield printed on the heart, fittingly contributing toward the first victory of the season.