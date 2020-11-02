



Getting a business degree takes a lot of hard work and dedication but it is worth it for those who have entrepreneurial spirits and want to pursue leadership roles. Earning your Master of Business Administration will open the door to many different career paths, all of which are highly lucrative.

Educated business professionals are highly sought after by every single industry. That means that no matter what industry you want to work in and what you’re passionate about, an MBA is going to help you achieve your career goals.

Having an MBA hugely boosts your credibility and teaches you skills to apply in your own business or help other people’s businesses succeed. If you’re upgrading a previous degree, it will allow you to boost your current salary and increase your growth and progression potential in your industry.

If you’re considering getting your MBA but want to know what job opportunities will be available to you, then you’ve come to the right place.

What is an MBA?

An MBA is a Master of Business Administration degree. An MBA program provides thorough business management training that will help you get jobs in various fields. You can even choose to do a concentration where you focus on a specific industry like finance, operations, or HR.

When you’re choosing your MBA program, you should look for universities that have a good reputation, allow you to form connections, and give you the schedule that you want. You can take your MBA online, which will enable you to continue working in the industry while studying so you can gain hands-on experience in the industry. Click here to read more about what to look for when choosing an MBA program.

Once you have your MBA, here are seven fantastic job options that will be available to you.

Accountant

Getting your MBA will give you the qualifications necessary to become a certified accountant. If you’re a master of numbers and have an entrepreneurial spirit, pursuing a career as an accountant is a great option. While you can work for a larger accounting company, your MBA studies will teach you everything you need to know to operate your own accounting business.

Accountants are in charge of preparing and managing the financial records for their clients. They can work with large corporations or with individual clients to ensure their records are up to date, accurate, and help them with their taxes. When working with business clients, they help them optimize their financial spending to reduce their overall costs and allocate their money more efficiently.

Accountants work directly with clients, so you need to have good communication skills, plus enjoy working with others.

Average salary: $78,820

Logistics manager

Logistics managers are in charge of the entire supply chain for their employers. They analyze the current system and identify ways that it can be made more efficient. They manage everything from the company acquiring materials from suppliers, distributing products, and finally, the delivery systems.

By making the supply chain more efficient, logistics managers can help companies decrease their overall spending and increase their profits. Logistics managers need to have a thorough understanding of operations and processes, which they will learn during their MBA.

Logistics managers will often liaise with overseas suppliers and distributors to set-up global supply chains, leading to substantial profit gains for companies.

Average salary: $63,009

Marketing manager

MBA graduates who are creatively inclined may want to consider a job as a marketing manager. Marketing managers are in charge of brand identity and management, which is pivotal to businesses and companies’ success. How companies portray themselves to potential customers will either attract or detract them, and a marketing manager is responsible for creating a positive outcome.

They are highly creative types who can come up with engaging and impactful ideas and concepts that will help to increase brand awareness on their media channels and in PR.

Marketing managers oversee everything from the company website to email marketing campaigns, social media, online publications, external marketing opportunities, advertising campaigns, and more. Their main goal is to attract as many new customers to a business as possible and increase customer loyalty, so they stick around.

Average salary: $105,977

Management consultant

Every business wants to optimize their processes and find ways they can operate better. Regardless of the industry you’re interested in, you can work as a management consultant if you have an MBA. As a management consultant, you can help companies with any challenges or struggles that they are facing.

They will analyze how a business is currently being managed and identify how things could be done better. Businesses will often hire management consultants when they are planning to restructure or implement substantial changes. Management consultants will be on hand to help initiate those changes.

As a management consultant, you will likely work with multiple clients rather than just for one business. Unless it’s a huge corporation, consultants are often called in temporarily to help as needed, but aren’t permanent salaried members of staff. They can also identify areas within a business where they can boost employee productivity by implementing new procedures.

Average salary: $87,327

Product manager

Product managers are in charge of everything to do with the development of new products. They work with the finance team on budgeting for products, including materials, supplies, equipment, delivery, and marketing costs.

They also work with the product development team to provide support and ensure everything is on schedule. Product managers work closely with the marketing department to determine the best way to market and sell the new product once it’s completed.

Becoming a product manager is an excellent option for those who want to have a massive impact in the organization that they work in. Besides the owner, the product manager is the top-level leadership position, and you will have a high level of responsibility when it comes to making critical decisions about products.

Product managers are the go-to person for almost every department if they have questions, or need guidance on how to proceed. They have the final say about product features, marketing tactics, and more.

Average salary: $94,704

CFO

The majority of people who pursue their MBA do so intending to get into finance. Finance is one of the most lucrative career paths for those with an MBA, so it’s no surprise that so many choose this path. A CFO, or chief financial officer, is the top of the line for any MBA graduates who are getting into finance.

The CFO reports directly to the CEO and only to the CEO. They manage all company investments, income, expenses, and capital structure. CFOs will source investors who are willing to fund projects and do an in-depth analysis to structure projection reports.

CFOs tend to have some flexibility in their roles since they are in such a high position. That said, they also have a considerable level of responsibility since the company’s financial success is in their hands. Many MBA graduates dream job is to become the CFO of a reputable company or work with big-name clients to achieve lucrative salaries. As a CFO, you can work within any industry you’re passionate about since every company needs a CFO.

Average salary: $384,643

HR manager

If you’re a people person and prefer to work in a more social position than analyzing numbers, then you should consider using your MBA to pursue a career as a HR manager. A human resources manager is in charge of everything related to the employees of a company.

They manage the recruitment process for new staff, conduct interviews, and hire staff as well. They work to build comprehensive benefits packages and create staff policies and procedures. Their goal is to improve the company by acting as a liaison between staff and upper management to ensure everyone is happy and productive.

Human resources managers are also the go-to person for dealing with any disputes between staff or handling disciplinary action when there is an incident. Beyond developing efficient and effective policies, you will also need to be a master communicator to work as a HR manager. You could be dealing with staff who are upset or frustrated, and you need to handle these situations with care.

HR managers will often oversee time-off and vacation requests and payroll, as well as any payroll disputes. When employees have any concerns regarding their job role or their colleagues, they will go to the HR manager, so you need to have good critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Average salary: $80,663

Conclusion

Getting your Master of Business Administration degree is one of the most versatile and beneficial degrees you can get. Business is an integral part of every industry, and companies need experts in the field. You will have the flexibility to use your degree in a way you are passionate about, highlighting your skills.

You can choose creative pathways or analytical pathways and grow and progress in your career without limitations. Getting your MBA will open the door to these top seven job opportunities, and hundreds more as well.