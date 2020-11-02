



By Andrew Atkinson

Rojales has already paid tribute to beloved teacher Gratiniano Baches, giving him the name of the square on January 26, 1928.

Now a mural painting is proposed to give concert to the historical person, as well as the importance of his vital work.

A cultured and versatile man, writer, poet, draftsman and oil painter, his two great passions were teaching and archeology.

A teacher, born in San Miguel de Salinas, he was one of the great school teachers of Bajo Segura.

One of his most enduring destinations was the Rojales Public School, where he served the first two decades of the 20th century.

In addition to his educational work, he also developed archaeological and literary works, receiving several awards including the Philosophical Literary of the City of Orihuela, the City of Aspe literary contest, and the Floral Games of the City of Torrevieja.

The maestro Gratiniano Baches Romero carried out an important archaeological study on the Roman road, the Via Augusta and the City of Thiar, as well as the discovery of several column shafts, a mosaic and Roman coins in the Cañada de Praes.

He was a teacher in Rojales, Torrevieja and Pego, in Alicante. In Murcia capital and in Hoya Gonzalo (Albacete).

They bear his name, as recognition, the Archaeological Museum of Pilar de la Horadada, a children’s school in Torrevieja and now in the Plaza de Rojales.

“We thank Gallud and Marina for providing the façade to make the mural. Idea: Hilarión Pedauyé. Mural made by the artists Jesus Lorente and Goyo 203,” said a spokesperson from Ayunmiento de Rojales.