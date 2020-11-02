



APANEE Torrevieja duo Hugo and Nagore success in Valencia Liberty Paralympic Athletics championship

By Andrew Atkinson

Hugo and Nagore from APANEE Torrevieja both won cups in the Liberty Paralympic Athletics championship in Valencia.

Athletes participated over two days in the City of Valencia: “From Apanee we want to congratulate our club athletes Hugo and Nagore for their participation in the Liberty

Paralympic Athletics championship in Valencia, organized by the Spanish Federation of Adapted Sports: FEDC, FEDPC, FEDDF, FEDDI. Congratulations on their achievements,” said a spokesperson from APANEE.