



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Strictly Come Dancing star Punta Prima based Vincent Simone has pledged to help the needy as the coronavirus situation sweeps across the world that has led to curfews in Spain and a new lockdown in the UK.

“Nobody knows what the future holds with COVID-19. It is really a bad time for everyone,” Vincent told The Leader.

“I would like to try and help those who have been hit hardest by the coronavirus – some can’t even put food on the table,” said Vincent.

Italian superstar Vincent, 41, who resides on the Costa Blanca south with his wife Susan and two children Matteo and Luca, said: “I will try and help peoples’ causes through charity events.”

Vincent is setting up dance classes and will be doing twice-weekly classes on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11am at The Lakeside in Ciudad Quesada, starting this week.

Speaking about life in Spain, Vincent, whose dance partner is Georgia born, Torrevieja dancing star Katie Street, said: “I am concentrating on my life in Spain, to teach dancing classes. Everything will be done to the coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

“Social distancing. No partners (dancing together) it will be solo, with a maximum of 15 people. We will get through this, until the coronavirus rules change.”

*The Leader Exclusive interview with Vincent Simone continues next week – talking about late legend Bruce Forsyth, former Dallas actress Stephanie Beacham and ex-politician Edwina Currie. KEEP DANCING – ONLY IN THE COSTA BLANCA AND COSTA CALIDA LEADER!