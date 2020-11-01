Montesinos suffer 10 Coronavirus positives in last 14 days





By Andrew Atkinson

The Conselleria de Sanitat de la Generalitat Valenciana notified on October 30 on its official website an increase of 10 positives for COVID-19 in the last 14 days in Los Montesinos.

The total number of cases in the municipality since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March is 26.

A spokesperson from the Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos said: “We call on the joint responsibility of the population as a whole to continue to comply with hygiene and safety regulations, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is everyone’s job. Under the health and safety guidelines a face mask must be worn, social safety distance undertaken along with hand hygiene sanitation and the avoidance of meetings.”