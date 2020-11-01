



Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Golf and Covid-19 an update

Just about every country in the world is now wrestling with the 2nd wave of the Covid-19 corona virus with France and Germany now on full lockdown and the other major countries operating under some form of severe restrictions.

Spain has announced a state of alarm valid until the 9th June 2021 which allows local governments of communities to announce,control and change the rules of restriction and with the whole country under a curfew throughout the night hours.

Under such powers the Murcian Community has closed it’s borders to other communities so golf courses there are off limits for at least a few weeks to golfers who travel from other communities including the Valencian Community which includes the Alicante province where many of our readers live.

In addition to these travel restriction measures and in advance of these border closures I had been informed that following instructions from the Ministry of Tourism and Sport to play golf course in Murcia golfers must complete and sign a declaration that they are not Covid-19 positive and also to take a temperature check in the pro-shop before playing.

This could a sign of things to come for golfers and we will keep you informed of this situation but as normal the health and safety of all is the priority.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best prices currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €157 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Single Green Fee + Buggy El Plantio €98 Two Green Fees + Buggy (from 1pm) El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €48 Single Green Fee La Finca €206 Two Green Fees + Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €126 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €134 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €45 Green Fee (after 1.00pm) Las Ramblas €152 Two Green Fees + Buggy Lorca €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €154 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €48 Single Green Fee New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €124 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €115 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1.00pm) Saurines €48 Single Green Fee Villamartin €172 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €113 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 3.00pm)

*Deals of the week:

Villaitana with two green fees and buggy on the Levante course for only €70 and €50 on the Poniente course.

La Manga North and South with two green fees, buggy and lunch for only €150.

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.