Lo Marabu Golf Society at Vistabella on 29th October 2020.





In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 32 players visited the established course at Vistabella taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

Today was our Captains Day and Captain Michael Probert provided prizes for all and today we also included our Poppy Day Competition for the British Legion.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Michael Rocharde – 37 points, 2nd – Hugh Clydesdale – 36 points, 3rd – Brian Smith – 36 points, 4th – Gary Doyle – 36 points, 5th – Graham Mason – 36 points

Nearest Pins: Sue Bishop, Alan Templeman, Brian Prockter and Jack Fanning

Football Card – Annie Pardoe

After the game we returned to Edina’s Bar & Grill which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is the interim day at Alenda on the 12th November 2020 followed by the Society Day at La Finca on the 26th November 2020.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.