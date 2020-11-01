



On 29th. October 38 members and guests competed in an individual stableford competition at Las Ramblas. In recent years when the Society has played there we have mainly had team competitions, in view of the difficulties associated with playing the course e.g. many holes which require long drives over ravines and other hazards.

This year due to the truncated season, consequent to the covid virus we decided to play it as an individual stableford competition. I, like many who played, may have regretted this decision as low scores were common. That said however the weather was perfect for golf and the course was in good condition.

The greens were very fast and tricky. Following the game as usual we returned to Lo Crispin Tavern where the friendly staff served us Tapas and the prizes for the day were awarded.

Gold Division

1st. Place – Pete Childes 25 pts. off 14, 2nd. Place – Dean Astley 24 pts. off 15, 3rd. Place – Gordon McGregor 22 pts. off 18

Silver Division

1st. Place – Mike Ellson 26 pts. off 27, 2nd. Place – Keith Rennison 23 pts. off 22 (on count back), 3rd. Place – Scott Blair 23 pts. off 28

N.T.P. on Par 3s – Hole 6 – Dean Astley, Hole10 – Dean Astley, Hole 12 – No one managed to reach or stay on the green, Hole 14 – Paddy Shea

The 2’s ‘pot’ was shared by Brian Coultate and Pete Childes.

Finally, the Free Game Draw was won by Ray Pownall.

The next game, another Individual Stableford competition is at Alicante on 11th. November.

Steve Harrington (Handicap and Membership Secretary)