Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 26.10.20





There were some moments of high drama together with light heartedness as we kicked off the 1st round of this year’s Pairs Match Play Knockout.

Bryan Neal and his playing partner Hendrick Oldenziel had to play the 18th hole no less than four times before finally overcoming Liz Robertson and Mike Mahony! Whilst that was going on Marja Oldenziel was giving a pretty good demonstration on how to putt whilst forgetting she still had her ball in her pocket! Although Trevor Pullyblank and Joyce McClusky went out to Reg Akehurst and Nigel Price 3&2, Joyce kindly provided the beers after her ‘hole in one’ on the 6th.

Mark Western and Marleen Billen were looking in good shape after knocking out Graham Murray and AnneMarie Weisheit 4&3 as were Lindsay Forbes and myself after our 6&5 win over Alan Douglas and Mike Brentnall. We’ll be up against the Scottish duo of Tom Hardie and Ken Robertson after they overcame John Shervell and Mike Chapman in a closely fought match 2&1.

Pulse rates were racing (which is probably not a good idea for most of our members) when it came to quarter final day. This time it was Paul Brown’s and Petina Murray’s turn (against Reg and Nigel) to have to play the 18th four times before a result was reached.

Having been 5 down at the turn Reg and Nigel finished victorious and will face Dave Pulling and Friedel Knebel (who went through on a bye) in the next round. Lindsay and I managed to beat ‘The Proclaimers’ Tom and Ken 4&3 to book our place in Friday’s semi-final against Mark and Marleen who knocked out Bryan and Hendrick 3&2.

In a closely fought contest myself and Lindsay overcame Mark and Marleen 3&2 and will find ourselves, in next Friday’s final, up against Nigel and Reg (the man to watch) who saw off Dave and Friedel 5&4.

With a nett score of 60.3 it was Ken & Liz Rbertson together with Graham Murray and Pete Dunn who cleaned up in the ‘Texas Scramble’ played by all our other members.

Pues hasta la semana que viene, Peter Reffell