



The event of the year on the La Marina Golf Society’s calendar is Captain’s Day, El Plantio was the venue. The morning started at 9.30 with a shotgun start on the par 3 course, where 9 holes were contested for the first of the day’s Trophies. This year’s winner was Tony Moore with 22 points.

After a short break of coffee and snacks, the players headed off to the 1st tee of the main course, where the Captain, Geoffrey Ettridge presented all 28 players with a sleeve of commemorative golf balls. Geoffrey also provided refreshments on the 10th tee, which was much appreciated as it was another warm day.

The winner of the 18-hole Trophy was Jimmy Scott with 39 points, 2nd on countback was John Brastock with 36 points and 3rd also with 36 points was Vic Smith. Nearest the pin winners were; on hole 7 Graeme Buchanan, hole 9 Alan Craig, hole 14 Mike Davies and hole 18 Gary Garbett.

All the members of the La Marina Golf Society would like to thank Geoffrey for a great day and wish him a very Happy Birthday!